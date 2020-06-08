Tekashi 6ix9ine and Akon prepare a new version of the classic “Locked Up”

Tekashi 6ix9ine has new ally music! After the triumphant return to the music scene the controversial rapper, who came out a few just a few weeks of prison, he is focused on his next recording project which will include one of the voices of rap’s most famous of all time.

This is the recognized rapper Akon, who has posted a video working in the makeshift studio that you have at home.

In the video, you can see them listening to together a new version of the theme Locked up of Akon, which will now include verses of Tekashi and whose original version was launched in 2003.

As was to be expected to take into account the impact of their publications, the video is not leaving anyone indifferent, and the announcement of this collaboration has sparked insanity among the users of social networks.

In just a few hours, over 12 million copies, a figure that continues to rise like the foam.

After that many artists and singers to give back to the new yorker after he left prison, Akon was positioned on her side and in a direct on Instagram defended and expressed his wish to cooperate with him.

“I want to do a collaboration. It is more, I’m going to call you and tell you ‘What happens? What are we going to do?’ I’m going to get on what you are recording,” he said on 6ix9ine. And, said and done.

Akon has also shared in your profile video with Tekashi leaving more than clear that he supports in this new musical adventure that is about to launch. A decision that they have deprecated many of their fans and followers and has garnered hundreds of reviews.

And what is that to thee? What do you think of this union?