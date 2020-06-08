Tekashi 6ix9ine announces new collaboration for the remix of “Locked Up”

LOS ANGELES (united States).- Tekashi 6ix9ine is back, and his last song might be the best until now. The rapper visited Instagram to reveal that he is collaborating with the music industry veteran Akon , and shared a video of the couple listening to an updated version of “Locked Up“. The original hit of 2004 reached the Top 10 on the list Hot 100 of Billboard, and this new version presented to Tekashi rapping the story of his life in the verses.

The new lyrics tell the story of young rapper before entering the music industry, to be arrested in connection with gang activity and want to see your daughter. As expected, the fans love the remix, responding quickly to your post that was captioned, “100,000 comments if you want this. BLOCKED PART 2 IM MODE ALBUM THIS ALBUM is GOING TO BE CRAZY @akon”, along with emojis of hearts and multi-colored flames.

“This is going to be fire Akon is the man,” said a fan while another wrote: “Legendary asf”. This union occurs only weeks after the rapper embarked on a war with Ariana Grande and Billboard after the latter announced the collaboration of Ariana with Justin Bieber, “Stuck With U”, was ranked number 1 in the list of “Top 100” Billboard on the 18th of may. Justin quickly refuted the accusations of Tekashi one by one, knocking down his assertion that Ariana and / or her team allegedly bought their way to the top.

Tekashi 6ix9ine he lashes out against Ariana Grande

I was especially annoyed after that Tekashi, who took over the position number 3 with their song “GOOBA“, shortly after his release in prison, or even dropped the name of Bieber during his speech. “He says that its streams do not count. Yes, but he is counting its worldwide broadcast and this is a table national, so we only count the transmissions of national,” began Justin in a long message in your history of Instagram, released that same Monday.

“He said he bought 30k with 6 credit cards, but that is a lie,“ continued Justin. “The rules are clear: a credit card can purchase a maximum of 4 copies. The Nielsen company verifies this. And discovered that all of our sales were legitimate because our fans are amazing and bought,” he said. Justin also defended his followers: “don’t discredit to our fans with false information”.