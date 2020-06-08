Despite their millions of views, Youtube erased of its platform the new music video “GOOBA” of Tekashi 6ix9ine because that was supposedly plagiarized producer Magix Enga.

The video was retired of the platform after having received a copyright claim from a producer African.

There is No doubt that 6ix9ine has created controversy since her return to the music scene, as millions of people opposed to them to let him keep doing music, because in spite of being under house arrest, it’s still a cr!input.

Tekashi 6ix9ine: Youtube removes your video for GOOBA for plagiarism | Instagram

On the other hand, her single “GOOBA”, managed to break a record of reproductions since its first day of release, counting up the day yesterday with more than 270 million reproductions.

But this was enough for the rapper, as claimed enraged that Billboard he cheated so that their song did not appear in the #1 of your list.

As if that weren’t enough, now it seems to be that violated one of the rules Youtube, copyright.

It was by means of the social networks that the followers of Tekashi realized that the music video already not found in the platform.

It seems that the musician Magix Enga claimed the copyright for the music that was used in the song as it points out that he made a sample for her, taking musical fragments of his work.

Tekashi perhaps it went unnoticed because he gave him credits for his work, which is why the producer took the necessary steps for violating this law.

Apparently they came to an agreement or you don’t know that was what happened, because, within a few hours of having made the complaint, the video returned to the platform so that you can find again with all of the reproductions that I had earlier.