The 100 famous best-paid-2020 | FORBES List | Kanye West, BTS…

The magazine Forbes has revealed the list of the 100 celebrities best paid in the world in 2020. In it, we find athletes, television presenters and various artists, musicians and bands, led by (it could not be otherwise) Kanye West who is aúpa to the second position of the best paid in the world, thanks especially to the sales of its running shoe Yeezy in collaboration with Adidas. The list general leads Kylie Jenner.
Focusing on the music industry, in the following posts feature artists such as Elton John, Ariana Grande, The Chainsmokers, Jonas Brothers, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, or the súperestrellas of the k-pop BTS. Discover the full list right here below, and if you want to know the figures earned by each of them visit this link.
The 100 famous best-paid-2020
Musicians underlined and in bold
1. Kylie Jenner
2. Kanye West
3. Roger Federer
4. Cristiano Ronaldo
5. Lionel Messi
6. Tyler Perry
7. Neymar
8. Howard Stern
9. Lebron James
10. Howard Stern
11. Rush Limaugh
12. Ellen DeGeneres
13. Bill Simmons
14. Elton John
15. James Patterson
16. Stephen Curry
17. Ariana Grande
18. Ryan Reynolds
19. Gordon Ramsay
20. Jonas Brothers
21. The Chainsmokers
22. Dr. Phil McGraw
23. Ed Sheeran
24. Kevin Durant
25. Taylor Swift
26. Tiger Woods
27. Kirk Cousins
28. Post Malone
29. J. K. Rowling
30. Ryan Seacrest
31. Carson Wentz
32. The Rolling Stones
33. Mark Wahlberg
34. Tyson Fury
35. Marshmello
36. Russell Westbrook
37. Ben Affleck
38. Sean Combs
39. Shawn Mendes
40. Vin Diesel
41. Lewis Hamilton
42. Jay Z
43. Billie Eilish
44. Rory McIlroy
45. Simon Cowell
46. Jerry Seinfeld
47. BTS
48. Kim Kardashian West
49. Drake
50. Jared Goff
51. Judy Sheindlin
52. Akshay Kumar
53. Conor McGregor
54. James Harden
55. Giannis Antetokounmpo
56. Jennifer Lopez
57. Anthony Joshua
58. PiNK
59. Deontay Wilder
60. David Copperfield
61. Rihanna
62. Luke Bryan
63. Lin Manuel-Miranda
64. Backstreet Boys
65. Tom Brady
66. Phil Collins
67. Drew Brees
68. Novak Djokovic
69. Will Smith
70. Blake Shelton
71. Sean Hannity
72. Sofia Vergara
73. Céline Dion
74. Kyrie Irving
75. The Eagles
76. Adam Sandler
77. Phil Mickelson
78. Julio Jones
79. Metallica
80. Jackie Chan
81. Rafael Nadal
82. Heidi Klum
83. Travis Scott
84. Kevin Hart
85. Klay Thompson
86. Katy Perry
87. Lady Gaga
88. Bon Jovi
89. U2
90. Naomi Osaka
91. Canelo Alvarez
92. Damian Lillard
93. Paul McCartney
94. Oprah Winfrey
95. Dj Khaled
96. Kiss
97. Sebastian Vettel
98. Serena Williams
99. Angelina Jolie
100. Mohammed Salah