The 100 famous best-paid-2020 | FORBES List | Kanye West, BTS…

The magazine Forbes has revealed the list of the 100 celebrities best paid in the world in 2020. In it, we find athletes, television presenters and various artists, musicians and bands, led by (it could not be otherwise) Kanye West who is aúpa to the second position of the best paid in the world, thanks especially to the sales of its running shoe Yeezy in collaboration with Adidas. The list general leads Kylie Jenner.

Focusing on the music industry, in the following posts feature artists such as Elton John, Ariana Grande, The Chainsmokers, Jonas Brothers, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, or the súperestrellas of the k-pop BTS. Discover the full list right here below, and if you want to know the figures earned by each of them visit this link.

The 100 famous best-paid-2020

Musicians underlined and in bold

1. Kylie Jenner

2. Kanye West

3. Roger Federer

4. Cristiano Ronaldo

5. Lionel Messi

6. Tyler Perry

7. Neymar

8. Howard Stern

9. Lebron James

10. Howard Stern

11. Rush Limaugh

12. Ellen DeGeneres

13. Bill Simmons

14. Elton John

15. James Patterson

16. Stephen Curry

17. Ariana Grande

18. Ryan Reynolds

19. Gordon Ramsay

20. Jonas Brothers

21. The Chainsmokers

22. Dr. Phil McGraw

23. Ed Sheeran

24. Kevin Durant

25. Taylor Swift

26. Tiger Woods

27. Kirk Cousins

28. Post Malone

29. J. K. Rowling

30. Ryan Seacrest

31. Carson Wentz

32. The Rolling Stones

33. Mark Wahlberg

34. Tyson Fury

35. Marshmello

36. Russell Westbrook

37. Ben Affleck

38. Sean Combs

39. Shawn Mendes

40. Vin Diesel

41. Lewis Hamilton

42. Jay Z

43. Billie Eilish

44. Rory McIlroy

45. Simon Cowell

46. Jerry Seinfeld

47. BTS

48. Kim Kardashian West

49. Drake

50. Jared Goff

51. Judy Sheindlin

52. Akshay Kumar

53. Conor McGregor

54. James Harden

55. Giannis Antetokounmpo

56. Jennifer Lopez

57. Anthony Joshua

58. PiNK

59. Deontay Wilder

60. David Copperfield

61. Rihanna

62. Luke Bryan

63. Lin Manuel-Miranda

64. Backstreet Boys

65. Tom Brady

66. Phil Collins

67. Drew Brees

68. Novak Djokovic

69. Will Smith

70. Blake Shelton

71. Sean Hannity

72. Sofia Vergara

73. Céline Dion

74. Kyrie Irving

75. The Eagles

76. Adam Sandler

77. Phil Mickelson

78. Julio Jones

79. Metallica

80. Jackie Chan

81. Rafael Nadal

82. Heidi Klum

83. Travis Scott

84. Kevin Hart

85. Klay Thompson

86. Katy Perry

87. Lady Gaga

88. Bon Jovi

89. U2

90. Naomi Osaka

91. Canelo Alvarez

92. Damian Lillard

93. Paul McCartney

94. Oprah Winfrey

95. Dj Khaled

96. Kiss

97. Sebastian Vettel

98. Serena Williams

99. Angelina Jolie

100. Mohammed Salah