The music industry comes to a standstill against racism

The major record labels, digital platforms, and the American artists of the music came to a grinding halt yesterday its activities, in repudiation to the police brutality against black people, in a day that they called “Blackout Tuesday”.

The initiative, which in social networks is viralizó with the hashtag ‘#TheShowMustBePaused’ (The show must stop), joined Atlantic Records, Capitol Music Group, Warner Records, Sony Music, and Def Jam, in other giants of the industry, according to highlight the local newspapers.

Also provide their support to this manifestation platform Spotify and Deezer, among the most important in the industry. The “blackout” of the music, in tune with the widespread protests after the assassination of the citizen, African-American George Floyd at the hands of police of Minneapolis, in the state of Minnesota, also had its impact from statements of figures such as Mick Jagger, Quincy Jones, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Madonna, and Harry Styles, among others.

“Over the past few days, the magnitude of the devastation, the anger and the sadness I have felt has been overwhelming, to say the least! I see my people being killed and linchada day after day he brought me to a dark place of my heart!” said Rihanna in your account in Instagram.

VOTE. Already ain’t got shit else to do man! Get yo ass off the couch and go vote!!! I don’t wanna hear another excuse!! Stop believing that your vote and voice don’t matter! This the illest way to protest…vote for the change you want!!!

“We were all witnesses of his assassination in the full light of day. We’re sad and we’re upset. We cannot normalize this pain” said for her part Beyoncé, on Twitter.

Related Post: Andrea Bocelli will be a “prayer” music If you want to demand more charges brought on all those involved in the death of George Floyd, click the link in my bio to sign the petition.

In the meantime, the rapper Jay-Z called “to all the politicians, prosecutors and officials in the country to have the courage to do the right thing. Have the courage to look at ourselves as humans, parents, brothers, sisters, and mothers with pain and look at yourselves”, he stressed.

Arising in the environment of the country music, where there is a dominance of followers of the ruling Republican Party, Taylor Swift was surprised to criticize the president Donald Trump for its racism.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism throughout his presidency, do you have the gall to feign moral superiority before you threaten with violence? When does the looting starts the shooting? We’ll give you in November. @realdonaldtrump”, he wrote in the social networks.