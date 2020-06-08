This is the house that Kylie Jenner was renovated and now sells at $3.6 billion

The ‘home from home’ of Kylie Jenner is back in the market of the real estate to five years after having purchased it with his own fortune at the age of 17.

The mansion Tuscan style it was acquired by Jenner in the amount of $2.7 million dollars. After you have used it for two years, in 2017, threw it on the market for $3.15 million, with the cost of remodeling and improvements included.

Now, the influence of the entrepreneur has led to the mansion to increase their price to $3.6 million and to be positioned as one of the properties most desired and exclusive of Los Angeles, according to reports TMZ.

The mansion has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, a dining room open concept, media room, stone fireplace, French doors, multiple gardens, a swimming pool, chef’s kitchen with appliances included, a room of luxury remodeled by the millionaire to be used as and a beauty center.

This room has access to the master suite, a bathroom, and a walk-in closet dedicated solely to shoes.

The exclusive mansion is located in the gated community of The Oaks in Calabasas.

Real estate empire

From that he began to build his empire, the leader of Kylie Cosmetics has embarked on significant investments in the areas of real estate.

In accordance with People, the millionaire bought his first resort in 2015 for a price of $2.7 million, later, in 2018 acquired a mansion with his partner Travis Scott for $13.5 million dollars.

Next to this mansion, is located another house, which the entrepreneur bought as a ‘spare part’ in 2016, in the amount of $12 million.

In April 2020 it was confirmed that the celebrity had invested $36.5 million for a property in Holmby Hills, which has seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, 20 spaces for the cars of luxury and swimming pool type resort.

At the beginning of May, it was announced that he had bought an empty lot to Miley Cyrus for $15 million dollars and that it planned to build a residence customized hand-in-hand with the renowned architect Richard Landry.

Among other properties bought and sold subsequently found a house that was used as a home office of $4.5 million and land for horses and gardens for $5 million.