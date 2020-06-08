This is THE music you should be listening to in June. I put Play to these artists!

You will love this album if you like: the first albums of Lady Gaga and electronic music noventera. What a tribute!

CARLY RAE JEPSEN: NEW ALBUM – ‘DEDICATED (SIDE B)’

For those who say that Carly Rae Jepsen is only ‘Call me maybe’, sorry: there is no biggest mistake. Carly Rae Jepsen has released a few discs of high-impact, and just Dedicated was one of them. Now has launched a “side B” that is incredible and that has kept us glued to our headphones.

You will love this album if you like: good pop, lyrics, spectacular music and perfectly made. Let classify Carly in one hit!

MANUEL TURIZO: NEW SONG – ‘LOVE ME WHILE YOU CAN’

We know that Manuel Turizo is not afraid to experiment with new rhythms, and this new song proves it. Manuel Turizo shows us a new side, one is more acoustic and personal, inspired by the time that we have spent apart. Manuel Turizo you want to send the n positive message and hope, to forget the anguish that all the world passes. Do you want to know more? Don’t forget to check out the interview we did with him below!

KATY PERRY: NEW SONG: ‘DAISIES’

Katy Perry returns to surprise the world with a new song, ‘Daisies’, a track that shows how much he has evolved not only as a singer, but as a woman. Speaking of being brave, to change the negative by the positive, and that has matured in a spectacular way. Let us remember that it is rumored that Katy Perry has made new music with Taylor Swift… what will be after this simple?