Warner Music shoots up 20% in his return to Wall Street

With the industry of the concerts and shows, stop by the crisis of the coronavirus, Warner Music has made the leap and has returned to the bag after nine years of absence. I had scheduled the re-run in march, and after weeks of postponement, the record company, one of the three largest seals in the world, opened on Wall Street in the last session with the sale of 77 million shares at a price of $ 25 by title, which implies a valuation of 100% of the company’s approximately 13,000 million dollars. The guideline range of prices had been set between 23 and 26 dollars.

The closing of the stock on the day of its debut in the 30,12 dollars assume that the premiere has reported more than 2,300 million dollars to the present owners of the company for that percentage that has been reintroduced on the stock exchange. The owner is billionaire Len Blavatnik, who bought the company in 2011 by 3,300 million dollars, through the fund, Access Industries, to be imposed on other stakeholders including Sony/ATV Music Publishing. Now, with the exit to Wall Street has been made safe and maintains its majority stake in the firm, which represents artists such as Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Lizzo or Katy Perry.

The ipo comes at a time when challenging for the music industry, because the blow of the coronavirus, and in a moment in which a revolution is taking place in the transmission before the rise of companies like Spotify.