Zac Efron and his impressive physical transformation What happened to him?

From that Zac Efron participated in the cast of the series “High School Musical” became one of the actors most sought-after Hollywood. Now, with more age and more experience within the film industry, has caused a stir among their fans. Is that in his 33 years has taken a turn of 180° to its appearance físicto. Although a part of her legion of followers what you idolize, there is another that is not convinced of this radical change. However, the actor has his reasons.

Is that the american actor always surprises with its more than 42 million followers on Instagram with stunning photographs. It is worth noting that, lately, keeps a low profile in the official profiles. In fact, their last images are related to the outdoors, to nature, and to do extreme sports such as climbing. But Efron also gives a space to your family life, to sharing postcards with his younger brother, Dylan Efron.

What is striking about this publication is that Zac wore an outfit that sports a jacket and hat, showed his beard neat in addition to smile so charismatic that characterizes it. It is clear; in this post published last month, April looks with a few extra pounds others and with all of this, aroused sighs among their fans, who gave him more than 1 million “Likes” and around 10 thousand comments on the net of hearts. The netizens were full of praise and positive energies.

Zac Efron, always an activist

Part of the message you wrote on your Instagram was the following: “Happy Earth day! I have always been amazed by the magic and mystery of Mother Nature. Exploring the unknown has always been a true passion in my life and now, more than ever, I realize how important it is to take care of our planet, our people and all living beings with which we share it. Please, be safe, be healthy and be kind to one another”.