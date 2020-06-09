Abbey Road Studios has reopened its doors after the first closing in 90 years

After a closure that lasted almost 10 weeks, in the midst of the pandemic of COVID-19, the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London reopened its doors today to the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The session, which also marked the first meeting after the closing date for the musicians of the renowned orchestra, it was for the upcoming fifth studio album of jazz singer Melody Gardot.

With a variety of instruments, musicians and masked men walked by the newly renovated zebra crossing where Abbey Road meets Grove End Road, popularized by The Beatles on the cover of their Abbey Road album of 1969. During the last few weeks, the study, which had been closed since the 24th of march, communicated with other facilities around the country to implement new safety standards for the recording and production of audio COVID-19.

“It has been proved that music helps us get through difficult times, providing escape and thereby relieving our state of mind, so that has never been more important than in the current circumstances”, said the managing director of Abbey Road Studios, Isabel Garvey. “We have been witnesses to the desire of the creative community to create new music and to communicate their feelings throughout this time, and we have received numerous requests from our clients to return to work. Therefore, we are delighted to have set new standards for secure recording and re-open Abbey Road once more. “

The session, to the jazz singer, composer, and multi-instrumentalist, Melody Gardot (attended remotely from Paris), was directed by the acclaimed producer Larry Klein, who also joined virtually from his home in Los Angeles.

Gardot, who recorded physically in the studio in 2009 for the television series Live from Abbey Road, said: “Know that we are the first session back in Abbey Road Studios after reopening it is an honor to all. I was told that until COVID-19 the study had never been closed for business for nearly 90 years of operation. Even during the Second World War remained open. The fact that we are recording the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, helping the music community back to the track in a safe manner for all involved. It seems that we are touching history. “

Established in 1931, Abbey Road was the first recording studio specially designed the world and since then has hosted countless historical recordings, including Pink Floyd, Radiohead, Kanye West, Oasis, and, especially, The Beatles. Have also conducted sessions on latest Florence + The Machine, Frank Ocean, Ed Sheeran, Brockhampton, Sam Smith and Adele, while at Abbey Road have been recorded numerous scores for films, including the trilogy of the Lord of The Rings, Harry Movies Potter and most of the Star Wars films.

Gardot, meanwhile, recently drew fans and musicians from all over the world to contribute with its simple, ‘From Paris with love’. The artist created the opportunity to recruit musicians out of work, who recorded the individual parts of their homes. Meanwhile, fans sent videos and photos of messages of love hand-made for the video of the song.

The next song will be launched through Decca Records, with benefits in the benefit Protects Ton Soignant, which supports the workers of the health French who are in the front line of the crisis COVID-19.

