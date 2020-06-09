According to David Ayer the Joker from Jared Leto was abused in Suicide Squad

After the official announcement of the arrival of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League‘ there are many voices who say that David Ayer should do the same with your ‘Suicide squad‘. With the hope of a fan to be able to see more of the version of the Joker of Jared Leto in the future, the director of ‘Hearts of steel’ turned to Twitter to reveal that really we didn’t see much of the action of Leto due to his character and his scenes were battered during the final cut that the studio chose to film.

“Jared it was quite mistreated for this. No one has seen her performance. He was taken out of the movie.”, the director said in his tweet.

Jared was pretty mistreated during this. No one has seen his performance. It was ripped out of the movie. https://t.co/gSOeyJjtyd — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) June 2, 2020

And is that after the release of the movie in 2016, many fans showed their disappointment with the interpretation of Leto’s iconic villain of DC due to its small participation in the film. Keep in mind that the expectation was high since it had been eight years since that Heath Ledger it was acclaimed for its huge interpretation of the Joker in ‘The dark knight‘.

David Yesterday

The ball is now in the roof of Warner Bros., as Yesterday does not seem to display any animosity toward the study. Yesterday he also said that there are many images of the Joker of Leto located somewhere in the files WBalthough it would be a matter of seeing how many resources you would be willing to put in the study for the filmmaker to make his true vision of the film.

Back to the movie of Snyder, WB has budgeted between 20 and 30 million dollars for the director to finish properly for their cut of the Justice League.

Despite the fact that the reviews were not very positive, the tape starring Jared Leto, Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Cara Delevingne, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, and Jay Hernandez among others, earned a revenue of 745 million dollars at the box office worldwide. Here also came one of the most popular characters of DC today: Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie).