Ariana Grande and Katy Perry to pay the bail of the detained – News

Artists like Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, and Harry Styles decided to show solidarity with the protesters who were arrested in the middle of the protests for the murder of George Floyd and paid their bail.

The artist The Weeknd, for his part, gave half a million dollars to different organizations that work for racial equality.

Others who replicated his idea were Chrissy Teigen, and actors Seth Rogen, Mark Ruffalo, Steve Carell, Don Cheadle, among others, through the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Many artists of all kinds have been sent gestures of solidarity through social networks, in rejection to what happened, and demanding that President Donald Trump that justice is done and that will mark a precedent for this.

/Boot Code And Embedded/

/End Embed Code/

“Not to be racist is not enough, we need to be anti-racist. Social change is promoted when a society is mobilized. I sympathize with all those who are protesting,” wrote Harry Styles, one of the many involved.

Likewise, the own Ariana Grande camufló in the peaceful protests of The Angels with a diver black and a chinstrap. The artist was portrayed carrying a sign with the legend “Black lives matter.”

/Boot Code And Embedded/

THANKS TO ARIANA GRANDE AND OTHERS FAMOUS PEOPLE TO MAKE MOVE THINGS !!! (Halsey, Madison, Melanie Martinez…) #BLACK_LIVES_MATTER pic.twitter.com/GK9gZ6LlFp — hobi 🧃 (@iamhobicore) May 31, 2020

/End Embed Code/

Halsey and Yungblud, for their part, were portrayed as they helped a demonstrator who had been injured.

/Boot Code And Embedded/

Halsey and YUNGBLOOD were helping heal the wounds of protesters ..#BlackLivesMattter pic.twitter.com/5CmB3bsAyL — ♡⁷ (@taekookshi_7) June 3, 2020

/End Embed Code/

At this time, at least 40 districts of the United States are under curfew. And while in cities such as Los Angeles and Washington, the protests continue to be peaceful, in New York city Monday night was arrested 700 people after looting and acts of vandalism.

George Floyd was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25. A video of the crime that is viralizó in social networks was the one who broke that, despite the pandemic, people of all parts of the country and the world to take to the streets in protest against racism and police violence.