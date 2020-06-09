Ariana Grande, Halsey, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendez and more artists joined the protests in the united States

Several celebrities from the music industry took to the streets to join the march of #BlackLivesMatterwith the demands of justice for George Floyd and that is to stop the police brutality that has been living in the United States.

Perhaps there were many more, but these are the ones that the followers were able to spot during the protests of the weekend, in which large crowds came to ask for the African-American community.

SEVERAL ARTISTS CAME OUT TO PROTEST

Performers of world-class as Shawn Mendez, Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Halsey, J. Cole, Tinashe, Lauren Jauregui, Emily Ratajkowski, Yungblud, Melanie Martinez, and Machine Gun Kelly were some of those who shared in their social networks moments that lived during the protest.

You can see: GLEE: LEA MICHELE IS ACCUSED OF RACISM BY HIS FORMER TEAMMATE OF THE CAST

These young people did not ignore the situation and are joined to the cause that they consider righteous. So, they marched in the form of support for the movement #BlackLivesMatterthat seeks justice for George Floyd.

A citizen African-American, despite being innocent and being in the custody of the police without offering any resistance, was brutalized by an officer who put his knee on the neck of the victim, which led to his death.

MORE DETAILS OF THESE ARTISTS DURING THE RUN.

What else has given what to speak about was, that while Halsey broadcasting lives through their Instagram, we heard heavy gunfire, which caused the protesters to disperse it quickly.

The singer used Twitter to tell a story that the police had released tear gas, while they were shot at with rubber bullets.

On the other hand, several videos show Ariana Grande with a prominent poster improvised on a piece of cardboard to show their support for the cause.

You can see: RE THE ALLEGATIONS ABOUT PRINCE ANDREW IN THE CASE OF EPSTEIN

The riots that are happening, in addition to the media coverage, make this a major protest that is already in the eyes of the world.