Before the re-opening of the cinema, you know the next movie premieres

The pandemic coronavirus COVID-19 that affects the world also wreaked havoc on the entertainment industry, particularly in movie theaters and in the movies scheduled for release in the first half of this year.

To avoid crowds and nests of transmission of the new disease, at a global level took to social distancing measures, which involved the closure of this type of establishments.

As pointed out, that decision influenced the most anxiously awaited films of the 2020 be postponed; now, with the reopening of partial cinemas, again generated expectations about the productions that will debut in the second half of the year.

It’s worth remembering that cinemas will be re-opened in Mexico once the traffic light COVID-19, implemented by the Secretariat of Health, mark green.

A Quiet Place: Part 2

This film, with the participation of Emily Blunt, is recognized as one of the films of horror’s most successful in recent history. I was originally going to be released on the 20th of march, but was postponed until the 4 of September.

No Time To Die

This will be the last James Bond movie with Daniel Craig as agent 007. The villain of this story will be nothing more and nothing less than Rami Malek. This tape, designed to leave the light on 2 April, may now be seen until the 12th of November.

Mulan

This live action of the Disney classic without a doubt have eating forward to the movie buffs. Its premiere, scheduled for airing in cinemas on the 27th of march, was changed and will now be the 24th of July.

The New Mutants

The spin-off of the universe X-Men was going to be released on the 17th April, but now we know that it was postponed to the 28th of August.

Black Widow

It is without doubt one of the films most anticipated by the fans of Marvel. The protagonist, as we already know, is the actress Scarlett Johansson. His departure to cinemas, intended for April 30, now will be the 30 of October.

Other films expected to the future reopening of cinemas: