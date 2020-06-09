Before the re-opening of the cinema, you know the next movie premieres

The pandemic coronavirus COVID-19 that affects the world also wreaked havoc on the entertainment industry, particularly in movie theaters and in the movies scheduled for release in the first half of this year.
To avoid crowds and nests of transmission of the new disease, at a global level took to social distancing measures, which involved the closure of this type of establishments.
As pointed out, that decision influenced the most anxiously awaited films of the 2020 be postponed; now, with the reopening of partial cinemas, again generated expectations about the productions that will debut in the second half of the year.
It’s worth remembering that cinemas will be re-opened in Mexico once the traffic light COVID-19, implemented by the Secretariat of Health, mark green.
A Quiet Place: Part 2
This film, with the participation of Emily Blunt, is recognized as one of the films of horror’s most successful in recent history. I was originally going to be released on the 20th of march, but was postponed until the 4 of September.
No Time To Die
This will be the last James Bond movie with Daniel Craig as agent 007. The villain of this story will be nothing more and nothing less than Rami Malek. This tape, designed to leave the light on 2 April, may now be seen until the 12th of November.
Mulan
This live action of the Disney classic without a doubt have eating forward to the movie buffs. Its premiere, scheduled for airing in cinemas on the 27th of march, was changed and will now be the 24th of July.
The New Mutants
The spin-off of the universe X-Men was going to be released on the 17th April, but now we know that it was postponed to the 28th of August.
Black Widow
It is without doubt one of the films most anticipated by the fans of Marvel. The protagonist, as we already know, is the actress Scarlett Johansson. His departure to cinemas, intended for April 30, now will be the 30 of October.
Other films expected to the future reopening of cinemas:
- Stories unfortunate: Postponed without a concrete date
- The Woman in the Window: Postponed without a concrete date
- Fast and Furious 9: It premiered on April 2, 2021
- Artemis Fowl: premieres June 12
- Wonder Woman 1984: opens August 14
- Free Guy: opens December 11th
- Minions: The Rise of Gru: premieres July 2, 2021
- Tenet: premieres July 17
- Top Gun: Maverick: premieres December 23
- Father There is More That One (second part): opens August 7
- Jungle Cruise: premieres August 6
- Morbius: premieres 19 march, 2021
- Soul: opens 20 November
- Malignant: Postponed without a concrete date
- Ghostbusters: Beyond: premieres march 5, 2021
- The Other Bodyguard 2: opens August 20, 2021
- Monster Hunter: premieres September 4
- Expediente Warren: Bound by the demon: premieres September 11
- The Kings Man: The first mission: premieres September 18
- Death on the Nile: premieres October 9
- The Witches: premieres October 9
- Last Night in Soho: Postponed without a concrete date
- Halloween Kill: opens October 16
- The Eternal: Is premiered on February 12, 2021
- Godzilla vs Kong: opens 20 November
- Stripe and the Last Dragon: launch of the march 12, 2021
- Way Down: opens November 27,
- Samaritan: opens December 11th
- Dune: premieres December 18
- West Side Story: launch of the 18th of December
- The prince coming to america (second part): premieres December 18
- Rifkin”s Festival: Without a release date