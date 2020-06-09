Black widow and other premieres that you will see in the reopening of cinemas

Black widow, Mulan, The new mutants, The Eternal, and Wonder Woman 1984 are some of the many films that have delayed its premiere this 2020 due to the pandemic coronavirus COVID-19.

These and other films were postponed in its release due to the pandemic coronavirus COVID-19 that has affected the whole world and it was not possible to go out into the world in the first half of this 2020.

The public already expected to return to the cinemas, which were closed around the world before the social distancing measures for the protection of the COVID-19.

The theatres were reopened in Mexico, once the traffic light COVID-19, implemented by the Secretariat of Health, mark green, and these are some of the movies that will be in theaters as soon as they reopening:

Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson portrays Black Widow, one of the most anxiously awaited films of this year and it was going to be released on the 30th of April and passed to October 30, 2020.

A Quiet Place: Part 2

It is one of the horror films most anticipated and has the performance of Emily Blunt. I was originally going to be released on the 20th of march, but was postponed until the 4 of September.

Mulan

This live-action of the Disney classic had its premiere on the 27th of march and spent the 24 of July.

The New Mutants

The spin-off of the universe X-Men was going to be released on the 17th April, but now we know that it was postponed to the 28th of August.

No Time To Die

It is the latest James Bond film and stars Daniel Craig as agent 007. The villain of this story is Rami Malek. I was going to be released on the 2nd of April, but will be seen until the 12th of November.

Other films expected to the future reopening of cinemas:

Fast and Furious 9: It premiered on April 2, 2021

Artemis Fowl: premieres June 12

Wonder Woman 1984: opens August 14

Minions: The Rise of Gru: premieres July 2, 2021

Top Gun: Maverick: premieres December 23

Father There is More That One (second part): opens August 7

Jungle Cruise: premieres August 6

Morbius: premieres 19 March, 2021

Ghostbusters: Beyond: premieres March 5, 2021

The Other Bodyguard 2: opens August 20, 2021

Monster Hunter: premieres September 4

Expediente Warren: Bound by the demon: premieres September 11

The Kings Man: The first mission: premieres September 18

The Witches: premieres October 9

Last Night in Soho: Postponed without a concrete date

Halloween Kill: opens October 16

The Eternal: Is premiered on February 12, 2021

Godzilla vs Kong: opens 20 November

Stripe and the Last Dragon: launch of the march 12, 2021

Samaritan: opens December 11th

West Side Story: launch of the 18th of December

The prince coming to America (second part): premieres December 18