Christian Nodal plans to duet with Selena Gomez and Drake Bell | THE IMPARTIAL

A few days ago, in an interview, the singer Christian Nodal commented that it is in talks to do a duet with Selena Gomez.

The Mexican spoke that he had been offered work with Snoop Dog prior to the release of the collaboration with The Band MS, but rejected it because he felt unprepared.

However, he commented that you want to work with other international artists in addition to Snoop Dog, Chris Brown, or Post Malone, in addition to the collaboration that will be with Gomez.

“There we are in talks with Selena Gomez, in Spanish, that is very impressive and Drake Bell spoke to me the other time, but that was alone… I was checking on Instagram and chi*ngaderas I got to see the messages because I do not spend a lot of time watching messages… then out of nothing I see a dove blue and I saw ‘Drake Bell’, I saw the picture and I remembered all my childhood”.

Nodal says in their upcoming collaborations will put in high the name of Mexico and the Genre of Regional Mexican.

With the information on Billboard.