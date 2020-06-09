From the sushi to the dill pickles: these are the favorite foods of celebrities

Los Angeles– potato Salad, macaroni with chorizo, tofu burgers… everyone has at least one food without which you cannot live, and celebrities are not an exception. And given that many of them have told us in various interviews, the dishes we most hate, it’s just that so many others are anxious to talk about the most worship.

For example, Jennifer Aniston, in spite of to show off a spectacular figure exceeded the 50 years of the who definitely have good the fault in both the exercise and diet, it is not willing to leave even a single nacho on the plate. When on a television program questioned about the food that I eat though would have fallen to the ground, the appetizer Mexican that was their choice.

In addition, given that the opposite of his character in ‘Friends’ is a talented cook, he also revealed that he produces in the house its own chips to base of small pieces of tortilla fried in coconut oil.

Another celebrity a big fan of Mexican food is Kim Kardashian. The businesswoman revealed through an impromptu session of questions and answers on Twitter in the past month of February that is crazy about the guacamole and the nachos, which combines with its vegetarian diet usual. Her husband, Kanye West, for his part, despite his fortune, is of simple pleasures and is a fan of the ‘fast food’. In fact, he has declared that his favorite restaurant is McDonald’s.

In contrast, Kylie Jenner can’t live without sushi, which is what is asked for in the restaurants is always that you are not at home cooking for her and her daughter Stormi. “Probably as too often,” he confessed on occasion. Their favorites are the tuna sashimi and yellowtail with jalapeno.

Justin Bieber, for his part, he prepared with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, your pasta dish favorite for his series on Facebook Watch, ‘The Biebers’. The recipe also spaghetti, gluten-free, since last year, the singer discovered that it is celiac, complete with sausage, tomato sauce and cream.

Most basic in his desires is his ex, Selena Gomez. If it is conquered to the singer by the stomach, the solution is simple: she loves pickles. We like them so much that they even wet the popcorn in the liquid in the jar of these pickles.

Finally, Scarlett Johansson says his real passion is the chicken wings with spicy sauce. “Oh, my God, I’m obsessed with them. I am an addict”, has come to say the star of ‘The Avengers’.