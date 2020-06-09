Kylie Jenner is embracing motherhood and her lovely daughter Stormi

LOS ANGELES (united States).- Kylie Jenner is embracing motherhood and her lovely daughter Stormiof 2 years, in the midst of difficult times for the world. The mogul of make-up took to Instagram to share an impressive photo that showed it hugging the infant and kissing her happily on the cheek, on the 7th of June. In the picture, mother and daughter are sitting on the grass in front of the steps of the house. Kylie looks there comfortable with running shoes and what appears to be a silk tunic while Stormi wears a pink suit.

“My remedy for everything,” stresses Kylie the sweet photo. Fans responded quickly to the publication and shared their own positive opinions on the cute snapshot. In addition to commenting with emojis and hearts with the eyes of heart, a follower wrote: “Queen Kylie”, while another simply wrote: “Awww”. Before the last photo of Kylie with Stormi, published some images in honor of the movement Black Lives Matter, including one that encouraged their followers to vote in the presidential primary of June 2.

Another snapshot shared by the socialite, I quoted Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “There comes a time when silence is betrayal,” he said. He also wrote a long caption that explained how he felt about the tragic death of George Floyd and racism. “Since I saw the video more devastating… I have not been able to get his face and his words out of my mind,” said the photo caption. “Never will I experience personally the pain and fear that are suffering many black people across the country every day, but I know that no one should have to live in fear and no one deserves a death as George Floyd”.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Kylie Jenner also spoke for the movement Black Lives Matter

Kylie Jenner also expressed her fear for the future of Stormi. “I fear for my daughter and I look forward to a better future for her,” she wrote. Just like her, celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Cole Sprouse, Jamie Foxx and many others, have been using their platforms to speak out against racism, and support the movement Black Lives Matter when marching in the protests that have drawn thousands of people around the world. Even Madonna said this with crutches in a peaceful demonstration in London.

It is worth remembering that George was killed when a police officer of Minneapolis, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while the victim said: “I can Not breathe”. Since then, Chauvin has been accused of second-degree murder, while three other officers fired, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng, have been accused of supporting crime.