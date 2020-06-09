Lady Gaga, Sour Candy, of BLACKPINK, bat records YouTube

The collaboration of high-profile of Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK “Sour Candy,” broke records for streaming on Spotify and YouTube during its debut on Thursday 28 may.

‘Sour Candy’ debuted a day before Chromatica, the first studio album of Gaga from Joanne of 2016, debuting in the no. No. 6 in the world list of Spotify with more than 3.67 million transmissions and in the n. No. 12 in the united States with more than 757,000 transmissions. The sum of the first day gave BLACKPINK the largest debut for a song from a girl group in the history of Spotify, according to Chart Data. As of Thursday afternoon, the song also reached number 1 on iTunes in 52 countries, another record for a group of girls.

“Sour Candy,” also presented an outstanding performance on YouTube. Accumulated approximately 21.8 million visits in its first 24 hours, breaking the record for a debut biggest for a collaboration only female on the video platform. (Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey previously had the record with ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’, off the soundtrack of Charlie’s Angels.) The journey of the first day is even more impressive when one considers that ‘Sour Candy’ did not come with a music video; All of those views come from one video, audio.

The explosive debut of “Sour Candy” can be attributed at least in part to the gap of a year of BLACKPINK between releases, which is exceptionally long by the standards of K-pop. ‘Sour Candy’ marks the first release of the quartet from the EP ‘Kill This Love’ in April 2019, and precedes their first full-length album, which is scheduled for September.

“Sour Candy” is the third single from the pre-launch Chromatica, after “Stupid Love” and the Collaboration Ariana Grande “Rain on me”, and seems ready to continue the good run of Gaga. “Stupid Love,” debuted at number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in march, while “Rain on Me” is a challenge for a debut number 1 on the list this week. The collaboration debuted at number 1 in the overall list of Spotify last Friday, with 6.742 million transmissions, the highest total in a single day to a collaboration exclusively feminine in the transmission service.

Listen to the best of Lady Gaga at Apple Music and Spotify.