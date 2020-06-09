Lindsay Lohan assumed his figure, and her fans the clap

LOS ANGELES (United States):- It seems that Lindsay Lohan has been using his recent time of inactivity during the quarantine coronavirus to stay in top form. The actress went to Instagram on June 7, to share a new photo of herself, where she wears shorts of spandex and a sports bra-white-game. In the photo, your abs and legs tonificadas are insight. “Starting the day with yoga”, subtituló the image.

The photo was a strange look to it that makes Lindsay during her free time, as well as to one of the images more personal that you have shared on the social networks for quite some time. The fans were super impressed to see him healthy and in shape, it looked in the picture, and made it know to share your reactions in the comments section. “It’s beautiful. Lights great,” wrote one fan, while another user said, “You look so well”.

During the greater part of 2020, Lindsay has remained discreet until now. However, he returned to the music scene in April when he released his first single official in 12 years, “Back to Me”. The lyrics of the song had parallels to the own life of Lindsay, as it was to leave the past and be found again. Taking into account the many years of problematic Lindsay, obviously could relate to.

How Lindsay Lohan had flirted with Liam Hemsworth?

Earlier this year, Lindsay also made news by leaving comments flirty in the page of Instagram of Liam Hemsworth. However, during an interview January 2020, All actress and entrepreneur explained that he was simply trying to call the attention of Liam to help her with some charity work while he was in his home country, Australia, to film The Masked Singer.

“You surf a lot and I work with the Foundation WOW for Waves of Wellness,” he began to explain Lindsay. “That is something that is very important to us. So I’m working with them and joining the people with energy, and he navigates. So the people took it the wrong way,” said the former girl Disney protagonist of tapes juveniles as well as Game Twin and Forby.