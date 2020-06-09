Madonna march against racism: Where and when?

Despite his critical state of health by a knee injury that forced her to cancel some dates for her tour musical “Madame X Tour”, Madonna was one of the celebrities who surprisingly appeared in the protest of “Black Lives Matter” last June 6 in Parliament Square in London.

Places such as Australia, New Zealand, Paris, Warsaw, Lisbon, and Montreal also called for marches during the end-of-week against racism and police brutality that is currently live in several cities of the United States.

In videos and photographs shared by users on social networks, you can see Madonna shouting “no justice, no peace”, while he embraced with much effusive to their thousands of fans who recognized her in the peaceful protest.

“Peaceful protest with the family in the Uk. We marched from Parliament to 10 Downing Steet. It was an honor for us to be there. My children were delighted to be there,” said the singer through his official account on Instagram.

Madonna is one of the many celebrities that have taken to the streets to protest in a civilized way against racism in the United States. Personalities like Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Nick Cannon, and Halsey have also been portrayed by the media as protesting in several cities in the United States.

While singers such as Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga have lent their profiles on the social network Instagram for representatives of human rights organizations achieve educate his millions of followers on topics related to racism, as well as to know what their rights are as citizens of the United States to avoid that is to follow by presenting cases of police brutality.

For his part, Michael Jordan said that I would donate $ 100 million through its sports brand “Jordan”, the surprising sum of money will be distributed to various causes that fight against racism and violation of human rights in the United States.