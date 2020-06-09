Miley Cyrus walks alongside of protestants by the death of George Floyd

Popstar Miley Cyrus joined the movement Black Lives Matter (The Lives of Black Matter) and it came out to march with a sign in hand against racism, launched in the United States from the recent death of the African-American George Floyd, as a result of the brutality of uniformed police of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The exChica Disney for 27 years shared through their social networks, a photo of your experience in the social struggles of his country.

“Yesterday, I was accompanied by friends and experienced the power of peaceful protest. There is much work still to be done, and I know personally that I still have a lot to learn and support,” confessed the interpreter of the hit music Party In The U. S. A.

Cyrus joined the list of celebrities, like Ariana Grande, Halsey, Melanie Martinez, Lauren Jauregui, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who have protested the discriminnación of citizens of african descent in the American Union.

“There is much work to be done to end racism and systematic white supremacy in our country, and personally I still have much to learn and do to support. Today, the charge against the officer who killed George Floyd was elevated to second-degree murder, and the other three officers involved in his death were also charged.

“We cannot stop fighting for justice, justice for George Floyd, to Breona Tyler, for Tony McDade, for Ahmaud Arbery and too many names that we don’t know… The lives of black matter” warned Cyrus.