Scarlett Johansson is victim of criticism for wearing bikini with cellulite

The society tends to worship celebrities for their lives seemingly perfect: luxuries, fame, and sculpted bodies, but as a sample of his humanity appears, as common and ordinary as all, raining down thousands of critical. The way it is at present Scarlett Johansson.

The actress who gives life to the Black Widow in the popular series The Avengers was captured enjoying on the beach wearing a bikini, celeste troubler of the public opinion in the social networks since he is seen with some extra kilos and cellulite.

Scarlett Johansson. – Instagram

Although society has advanced in terms of bullying and acceptance of the body, episodes such as these demonstrate the prejudices that still exist about it, requiring the nominated for an Oscar look on a daily basis or on a magazine cover, something unreal.

According to Glamour, on the social networks, they are talking particularly of the appearance of your thighs, legs, and abdomen, ensuring that it has been neglected.

#ScarlettJohansson es tendencia en redes, la actriz se muestra tal cual sin photoshop pic.twitter.com/YA1n445Emm — CanalTVC (@canaltvcmx) November 21, 2019

“I am writing this for girls like my little sister who is growing in social networks. Constantly see edited photos with Photoshop and think that is the reality, and the eyes of all are accustomed to seeing the skin with correction, and suddenly think that IS THE norm. It is not, is false,” said recently Camila Cabello, one of the defenders is to be displayed as it is.

Also, Scarlett Johansson joins the long list of celebrities who are an example of self-love and accept your cellulite without fear of showing it publicly, as they did with Demi Lovato, Ashley Graham, and Lili Reinhart.

Recently the new yorker for 35 years he was also at the center of the conversation after that emerged rumors that reduced the size of her bust to appear in a photoshoot for a fashion magazine, said the same source.