Scooby-Doo and the gang are back to entertain a new generation I’ll have all the details of the movie!

Born in 1969, this saga animated, which has also seen the light under the format of live-action, tells the story of Scooby and Shaggy having doubts about his role within the gang. Scooby starts with a cute story about the origin of the gang, which shows how they met for the first time during a fateful Halloween night.

Without changes in the plot and with a conventional story, he returns to the big screen Scooby-Doo and his gang after some years of absence, but with the firm purpose to win back his captive audience.

Born in 1969, this saga animated, which has also seen the light under the format of live-action, tells the story of Scooby and Shaggy having doubts about his role within the gang.

Its director, Tony Cervone, brought together in this opportunity to great stars of the cinema in order to interpret the voices of the characters, that they have had almost no progress in the plot.

However, Cervone adds a touch of novelty to the plot and finds a way to work the emotional side of the film, providing some sweet moments and fun.

The realization, is not without some difficult moments, especially when it makes a special effort to be a little more “modern”, but the viewer certainly will overlook thanks to the characters appealing, the performances fun, and the animation impressive.

Scooby starts with a cute story about the origin of the gang, which shows how they met for the first time during a fateful Halloween night, before moving quickly towards the future and show them in conflict.

Thanks to some tips blunt of a famous celebrity, Shaggy (Will Forte) and Scooby-Doo (Frank Welker) begin to question their roles alongside Fred (Zac Efron), Daphne (Amanda Seyfried) and Velma (Gina Rodriguez) in Mystery Inc ., and creates a fissure in the solidarity of the group.

Naturally, this could not come at a worse time, because the villain Dick Dastardly (Jason Isaacs) is preparing its latest plan infamous for kidnapping Scooby-Doo.

Separated from their friends, Shaggy and Scooby, fortunately, get help from the Hawk Blue (Mark Wahlberg) and his companions Dynomutt (Ken Jeong), and Dee Dee Sykes (Kiersey Clemons).

In the film, we also find Captain Caveman (presented in a fun sequence of the voice of Tracy Morgan), as a way for the filmmaker to explore the extensive and unique universe of the comics Hanna-Barbera.