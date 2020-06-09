Selena Gomez: “What led us to this crisis in racial?”

After that Selena Gomez, took the decision to be a spokesperson for the black community, there have been many publications that have been shared through their social networks. To date, it has crowded 10 posts, in its official account of Instagram. In these, the celebrity has managed to show to their followers, to the many important people who have dedicated their entire life to make the racism stop.

It is for this reason that the afternoon of this Monday, the singer of “Boyfriend” showed their more than 179 million fans, which would be a first-class online about the breed. To start the presentation, Selena opened the following question: howWhat led us to this crisis in racial? and continued to “This is a class of Instagram 1 day called “How to see in a crisis is racial.” You get a new set of tools in publications and stories through resources and artists to follow.”

To develop the exhibition, divided the content into four important points:

Terror race and culture: What is the connection between the history of lynching and racial violence that we are witnessing today? Racial bias in media, photography, and technology: we will discuss how the culture reinforces the stereotypes and the responses made to the contrary. The cultural link between the police and slavery: How did the patrols of slaves, the surveillance of black bodies through the fugitive slave law, and the leasing of convicts help to develop our police force? The power of the public square: What it means to still have monuments to confederate in public?

According to the group that cited “Vision and Justice“ how we choose to see each day can be a form of activism daily. Therefore, these four points, “are the 4 areas of our battlefield culture: media, images, symbols, and public shows. The terror racial has impacted everyone.” As for this movement, “history shows us that the culture (pictures, movies, music, literature)”.