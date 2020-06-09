Selena Gomez: “What led us to this crisis in racial?”

After that Selena Gomez, took the decision to be a spokesperson for the black community, there have been many publications that have been shared through their social networks. To date, it has crowded 10 posts, in its official account of Instagram. In these, the celebrity has managed to show to their followers, to the many important people who have dedicated their entire life to make the racism stop.
It is for this reason that the afternoon of this Monday, the singer of “Boyfriend” showed their more than 179 million fans, which would be a first-class online about the breed. To start the presentation, Selena opened the following question: howWhat led us to this crisis in racial? and continued to “This is a class of Instagram 1 day called “How to see in a crisis is racial.” You get a new set of tools in publications and stories through resources and artists to follow.”
“What led to this racial crisis?” ⠀ ⠀ History shows us that culture—images, films, music, literature—not law alone, has led to this racial crisis and our focus on police violence. Culture is a powerful tool. It creates narratives that can honor human life or denigrate it.⠀ ⠀ Law alone did not result in the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland, Travyon Martin, or any of the other unnamed lives lost due to racial terror. Law combined with culture shapes our social narratives. It can justify biases and stereotypes with deadly consequences. ⠀ ⠀ But this is also the good news. It means that we all have a role to play by how we shape, make, and engage with the culture around us. ⠀ ⠀ This is a 1 day Instagram class called, “How to See in a Racial Crisis.” You will get a new set of tools in the posts and stories through resources and artists to follow. Our 4 topics:⠀ ⠀ 1) Racial Terror as Culture (What is the connection between the history of lynching and the racial violence we are witnessing today?)⠀ ⠀ 2) Racial Bias in Media, Photography, and Tech (We’ll discuss how stereotypes and counternarratives are reinforced by culture)⠀ ⠀ 3) The Cultural Tie between Policing and Slavery (How did slave patrols, the surveillance of black bodies via the Fugitive Slave Act, and convict leasing help develop our police force?) ⠀ ⠀ 4) The Power of the Public Square (What does it mean to still have Confederate monuments in public?)⠀ ⠀ These are 4 arenas of our cultural battleground: Media, Images, Public Symbols, and Spectacles. Racial terror has impacted them all.⠀ ⠀ How we choose to see each day can be a form of daily activism. Understanding this is the mission of the @visionandjustice project. ⠀ ⠀ Please post in the comments and I’ll engage with as many of your questions as I can! I’m saluting Selena Gomez for turning over her platform for the purpose of education and justice for all. Thank you! Special thanks to @radcliffe.institute, @fordfoundation, Whiting Foundation, Lambent Foundation, @hutchinscenter, @americanrep, @harvardartmuseums, @aperturefnd, my colleagues, students, and many more for their support. Please be well and safe!⠀ ⠀ — @sarahelizabethlewis1
To develop the exhibition, divided the content into four important points:
- Terror race and culture: What is the connection between the history of lynching and racial violence that we are witnessing today?
- Racial bias in media, photography, and technology: we will discuss how the culture reinforces the stereotypes and the responses made to the contrary.
- The cultural link between the police and slavery: How did the patrols of slaves, the surveillance of black bodies through the fugitive slave law, and the leasing of convicts help to develop our police force?
- The power of the public square: What it means to still have monuments to confederate in public?
According to the group that cited “Vision and Justice“ how we choose to see each day can be a form of activism daily. Therefore, these four points, “are the 4 areas of our battlefield culture: media, images, symbols, and public shows. The terror racial has impacted everyone.” As for this movement, “history shows us that the culture (pictures, movies, music, literature)”.
According to these specialists, who used the account Selena Gomez to bring a message of hope for the entire community Negara “not only the law, has led to this crisis in racial and to our focus on police violence. A culture is a powerful tool. Creates narratives that can honor human life, or to denigrate it”. Because of these, we all have a role to play, by the way, the shape, and the interaction with the culture around us. ⠀