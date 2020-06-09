So it looks “Rico” from Hannah Montana to 14 years for the premiere of the series

Hannah Montana, it is one of the series most iconic of Disney Channel. In it, we know the double life of Miley Stewart (played by Miley Cyrus), who was a normal girl who once was a star of the pop world under the name Hannah Montana.

In the series, we met Moises Arias a small child of 12 years that he played “Rico”, owner of the restaurant where he worked was the brother of Miley, and who made heavy jokes.

Today has passed 14 years and the actor has grown up and looks totally different.

After participating in the series, the actor was part of the cast of various productions like The Game of Ender, Five Feet Apart, in addition to lending his voice to Antonio in My Favorite Villain 2.

The actor is very much tied to the Latin culture because despite being born in New York, its two parents are Colombian.