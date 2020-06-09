Sony postpones the launch event of the games of the PS5

Sony has decided to postpone the event for the presentation of the games that will come to your game console, next-generation, PlayStation 5 (PS5), scheduled for this Thursday, June 4, due to protests in the United States for the death of the African-American George Floyd.

The company has assured in a statement posted on its Twitter profile that they don’t feel that the time is right for a celebration, in line with the decision taken by Google about the launch event of Android 11.

Although understand that around the world the players are desired to know the titles that will come to PS5, in the company want to “take a step back and allow important voices to be heard”.