Star of ‘Riverdale’ is arrested during protests in the united States

The marches by the case of George Floyd continue to spread to the entire United States, adding up to many celebrities who have come out of quarantine to express their disapproval against the brutality of the police and the racism that lives in your country, unfortunately, his fame is not exempt from going out to hurt or be stopped during this movement.

A recent example is that the protagonist of ‘Riverdale’, Cole Sprouse was arrested during the protests in Santa Monica, California because according to the portal BuzzFeed, the actor was in a group pacifist when others started vandalizing so that upon arrival the police had a chance to leave which they did not want to because they wanted to show solidarity, so when I finally went to withdraw it was too late.

After his arrest, the actor who embodies Jughead wrote his version in his account of Instagram, para, and avoid the sensationalist media that does not report accurately on these events which have become historical in the United States.

“I got arrested when I solidaricé, like many of the latest cutting-edge within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and told us that if we don’t retreat, we would be arrested. When many were going, we found another line of police officers blocking our path, at that time, began to be arrested”.

The above wrote the famous together with a request that the news does not focus on it, because this is not their motion, but the African-American people that have suffered attacks by the police and a lot of white people in that nation.

“This is precisely the moment to contemplate what it means to be an ally. I hope that others in my position do the same. I realized that there are cameras that rotate within the cruises of the police during the whole of our detention, I hope that it helps. I will say No more on the subject, since (1) I am not sufficiently instructed as to do so, (2) I am not the subject of the movement”.

In addition to that Cole Sprouse was arrested during protests over the case of George Floyd, another actor, John Cusack suffered aggression on the part of actors while filming on his bicycle a burning car in Chicago. By the time many stars of Hollywood and companies like Disney have joined this movement against racism.