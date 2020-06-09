The Oscars, Netflix, Disney, and giants of Hollywood, against racism

The major Hollywood studios -such as Netflix, Disney, and Warner Bros.-, the Academy annually delivers the Oscar and celebrities of the show condemned this Monday, racism in the United States, and showed their solidarity with the movement “Black Lives Matter.”

The statements against cases of police brutality towards citizens, African Americans, resurgidos after the death of George Floyd at the hands of policemen, have happened in a call for joint solidarity and condemnation of violence.

“The death of George Floyd is unacceptable for anyone. We support, in solidarity, our members of the black race, peers, writers, artists, and people all over the nation because we know that the Lives of Black Matter (‘Black Lives Matter’),” said the Academy in a press release.

Also read: Friend who was with George Floyd prior to his death he speaks of his last minutes

The organization, which is awarded annually by the Oscars, made a “call to justice”.

“We need to shed light on the racism and do our part at this time”, he concluded.

I also spoke to Netflix, who said that “to remain silent is to be complicit”.

“We have a platform and the obligation of our employees, creators and talents, black people can talk,” he said.

The service of videos YouTube, owned by Google, was declared to be in “solidarity against racism and violence”, a gesture that accompanied the donation of a million dollars to civil society organizations.

Even Disney, a company that has traditionally avoided comment on political matters or current events, also joined the condemnations with a big, bold statement.

“We are against racism. We are in favor of inclusion. We must join together to talk,” he said.

The same publication was repeated in the social networking profiles of their companies, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, while the Warner Bros. I mentioned at the activist Bryan Stevenson to “speak when others are silent”.

For its part, HBO quoted the novelist James Baldwin.

“Neither love nor terror makes one blind: indifference makes one blind”, he repeated at the time that showed its support to “all those affected by the senseless violence”.

Beyoncé, John Boyega, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Cynthia Erivo, Lupita’nyong or, Demi Lovato, Viola Davis, Janelle Monáe, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Jeffrey Wright, Chance the Rapper, Ariana Grande, LeBron James, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Lana del Rey have been other celebrities who have joined the wave of outrage over the death of African-American.

As a consequence of these facts, thousands of people demonstrated in several protests during the past few days for all of the US, some of which have resulted in acts of violence, including in the capital.

The incident in the death of the man happened on the night of Monday last when a police patrol of four officers attended a site in Minneapolis where he had alleged that a person had attempted to pay with a fake banknote.

The police found Floyd sitting in his vehicle and when ordered to leave, according to the official version, the individual resisted arrest, so that one of the agents submitted it by throwing it on the floor and climbed over him, pressing with his knee against his neck while his three companions watched the scene.

In a video spread in the social networks, it can be observed how the agent, of the white race, will squeeze the neck with your knee for several minutes despite the desperate complaints of the man that he could not breathe, while his companions watched.

Floyd, 46, died shortly after in a hospital, which has led to the responsible agent, Derek Chauvin, who has been arrested accused of murder in the third degree and manslaughter reckless after being fired from the body of the Police.