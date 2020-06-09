The photo of Jennifer Lopez in leggings has no waste and is pure fire

The singer Jennifer Lopez always dazzle with their appearances on the public scene or by their postings in social networks. 50 years removed from the breath to who will delight you with its lush perched. However, the diva became a trend this Monday, May 08, when they broadcast an old photograph of lucy leggings well-adjusted that marked his toned figure as he strolled through the streets of the United States.

In this opportunity, account, and dabbles in Instagram published by the postal Jlo sporting a total look in pale pink. It was a whole sport with a top that is long sleeve and flights with style crop top. In addition, what complemented with a leggings high cut at the waist that revealed her curves . Its styling was also impeccable with a high ponytail, similar to the one used Ariana Grande. This outfit was finalized as what it is: diva of the Bronx with a glasses futuristic.

But in spite of this buzz in the social networks, the singer of “Lets get down” is prepared to resume the projects that left a half-up, after the pandemic by the Covid-19. According to the press, Lopez would record the film “The Godmother” that would be interpreted by the “Griselda Blanco”, known as the “mother of the crack-cocaine.” . Many of his fans consider his performance in “Scammers of Wall Street” was one of the best in your artistic career, although acting is not his strong point.

Jennifer Lopez is also supportive

There’s No doubt that Jennifer meets a strict exercise routine and an eating plan very balanced to wear a figure of impact. Made it very clear during his presentation at the Super Bowl in February of this year, where they wowed everyone with their hip movements next to Shakira. However, it is not only appropriate to highlight their physical qualities; it is valid to emphasize that it also allocates part of their time to support social causes.

One of them was his support for the movement “Black Lives Matter”, a non-profit organization that is dedicated to defending the African American population for the acts of a racist or violent in the United States. In addition, the singer of Puerto Rican origin launched a deep message in solidarity with the family of George Floydafter dying in the hands of Derek Chauvina police officer of Minneapolis then arrest him and submit him to suffocate.