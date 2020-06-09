Who was the CEO of Wendy’s who donated 440 thousand dollars to the campaign of Trump?

In the midst of reports that an operator of the fast-food chain Wendy’s donated 440 thousand dollars to the campaign president Donald Trumpusers of social networks in the United States are expressing this Tuesday their outrage using the hashtag #WendysIsOverParty.

James Bodenstedt, CEO of the company Muys, operator of the franchises of Wendy’s, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, had donated thousands of dollars to Trump, including a donation of 200 thousand dollars in March, according to Business Insider, which unleashed the fury of internet users in the American Union.

In mid-may, the White House announced that James Bodenstedt participated in a panel with President Trump, who became the first fast-food operator to advise publicly the White House on how to help the restaurant industry recover from the pandemic coronavirus.

Donors of Donald Trump that they have advised publicly to the White House in this recovery include Ray Washburne, CEO of M Crowd Restaurant, and Tilman Fertitta, CEO of Landry’s, which owns restaurant brands such as Bubba Gump, The Frisco”s and Joe’s Crab Shack.

With information from Business Insider and Fox Business