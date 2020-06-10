10 movies with white actors portraying people of another race

Surely you have not heard of the term “Whitewashing” or whitening film; basically, it is one of the phenomena of the industry that has grappled with for a long time, however, the film Hollywood and the TWENTY-first Century, have been witnesses of films where white actors, play characters of African descent, Asians, Latinos, and even native-Americans.

In the following list of movies, we will see the cases d most rare of Whitewashing in the past 20 years that has just not looked like what we expected.

The argument behind the Whitewashing is that projects need to actors famous to ensure that the film is house and it is valid, the argument from the perspective commercialbut, it also shows inaccuracy historical, racial and language, and questions to the viewers about the facts, generating little empathy at the hearing.

Below, we present to you the films that are an example of what not to do, and good stories that simply should not have acted out figures of Hollywood.

The Last Master of the Air

Nicola Peltz and Jackson Rathbone as Katara and Sokka

The adaptation of carrying this film from the animated series from Nickelodeon, Avatar: The Legend of Aang to the big screen, it was a failure, since supposedly the region in which it is placed in any part of Asia, and with it, it would come across asian players, however, Nicola Peltz and Jackson Rathbone, was commissioned to represent Katara and Sokka

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Jake Gyllenhaal as Works

Adaptation disappointing of the classic video game that disappoint the fans when they chose to Jake Gyllenhaal to give life to the Prince Worksbeing a definite error that an actor of traits americans, playing the role of a irtaní.

Social Network

Max Minghella as Divya Narendra

That is when the Whitewashing, makes it his own, when the character is based on a real person, going her the story behind the creation of Facebook, where the entrepreneur Divya Narendraof indian origin-american, is played by Max Minghellaactor with ancestry Italian and british.

Argo

Ben Affleck as Tony Mendez

The actor Ben Affleck we will know for their incredible participation in Batman, and Argo who was the winner of the Award of the Academy Best film, was criticized, but, the bizarreness of the film, is the hero of this story based on actual events, and Tony Mendez is of mexican american descent, simply, an actor as Affleck is not the type of interpreting these stories.

Exodus: Gods and Kings

Joel Edgerton and Christian Bale as Ramses II and Moses

It could be that Joel Edgerton and Christian Bale to be able to perform to some roman, but were chosen to represent the egyptian culture, and is as well as Ridley Scott put 140 million to them to give life to the film “Exodus: Gods and Kings“despite the Whitewashing, pass by the arc de triomphe.

Under the Same Sky

Emma Stone as Captain Allison Ng

Under the Same Sky it was a source of criticism since its premiere, as the protagonist is origin hawaiian and a quarter of chinese descent, but even knowing this information, Emma Stone the interpreted and defended to the director ensuring that the character should not look “as your background”.

The Lone Ranger

Johnny Depp as a Bull

Though Johnny Depp ensure you have part of ancestry native american, however, was a bad idea to make Deep embody a fictional character that supposedly belongs to the group ethnic potawatomi.

Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme

Tilda Swinton as the Ancient One

We know Tilda Swinton for playing the ice Witch in “Narnia: The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe“but, on this occasion, it is very different to interpret a mythical being to a mystic Tibetan there is a wide variety of actresses Asian that could play the role of Ancient One.

Scarlett Johansson as Major Motoko Kusanagi — The Watcher of the Future: Ghost In The Shell

Even the same Scarlett Johansson had declared that it was suitable for playing a transgender woman but time after, he acknowledged his error, but the adaptation live-action of the famous animated movie that inspired the Matrix didn’t bother me at all, although to the fans, I would have liked that the cast would have been totally Asian

All Heart

Angelina Jolie as Mariane Pearl

The film is based on the true story of Mariane Pearl, who is six months pregnant begins to write a book in memory of her husband assassinated, but, there are those who consider the interpretation of Angelina Jolie overshadowed by the obvious whitewashing.

The woman is the origin, Afro-Cuban born in France, and in the movie, Angelina Jolie strives to resemble physically to it, including the afro hair in this link, we leave the trailer.

