14 movies of superheroes for you to enjoy on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

The movie we showed for the first time on the big screen at the six avengers together. Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) join forces with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), director of the agency S. H. I. E. L. D, to end up with a global threat and retrieve the Tesseract.

The modification of the release dates of both movies has left us eager to enjoy on the big screen a story that has the perfect mix between action and superpowers. It is for this reason that in Fandango, we wanted to make a list so that you do not stay with the desire and you can see from the comfort of your home some of the latest blockbusters related to the world of superheroes. Are you ready to start the marathon?

Due to the pandemic coronavirus several productions, recordings and even world premieres have had to be taken to safeguard the health of the equipment and of cinema goers. This was the case of two of the releases most anticipated for this year. On the one hand, we had Black Widow a film about the life of Natasha Romanoff before you be a part of The Avengers; and on the other hand, was Wonder Woman 1984 that tells us the threat that you face Diana Prince in front of a new enemy.

2. Thor (2011)

In the distant world of Asgard alive Thor (Chris Hemsworth), a powerful warrior, but arrogant, who is banished to Earth after his actions to revive an ancient war. After his banishment, Thor meets and lives with a few scientists that will be put in danger when the dark forces invade the earth in search of this warrior. However, this will be an opportunity for Thor to learn what it means to be a true hero.

3. Captain America and the Soldier Winter (2014)

Captain America joins forces with Black Widow and a new ally Falcon (Anthony Mackie) to fight against a colossal and unexpected enemy: the winter soldier.

The pressure from the government for the damage that they have caused The Avengers during their search of peace of mind for the world confronts Captain America and Iron Man when the latter, surprisingly, supported the decision of the government to manage and supervise all the actions of The Avengers. This, in addition, to generating a fracture in the team, make each one of our superheroes to form their own side and fight among themselves to see what will be the final decision.

5. Superman Returns (2006)

I started with DC! In this opportunity, Superman returns to earth after 5 long years in which he was examining Krypton. Upon returning, he realizes that everything has changed; Lois Lane, the woman he loves, has continued with his life and found a new love while that Lex Luthor, his old enemy, is plotting a plan to be able to leave him without powers once and for all.

6. Batman Begins (2005)

A new adaptation of the story of Bruce Wayne (Christian Bayle) and the way that he had to live to become the avenger of Gotham city: Batman. This film, directed by Christopher Nolan, tells the youth of Bruce, including the death of his parents and the arrival of this young man at the hands of Henri Ducard (Liam Neeson), who will guide you through the path of the martial arts and the way in which an ordinary man can hone his senses in a perfect way, almost superhuman.

7. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

The first film live-action that gets Batman and Superman together. This film makes us ask ourselves what is the kind of superhero that the world needs? And this is why Batman, with fear that the actions of Superman is not controlling, seeking to do battle with the man of steel.

Available in Amazon Prime Video:

1. Justics League (2017)

Driven by his restored faith in humanity and for the unselfish act of Superman, Bruce Wayne seeks the help of his new ally, Diana Prince to confront an enemy greater. Together, they go in search of a team of metahumans that will allow them to face this threat that newly appears. It is as well as it appears this league of heroes, composed by: Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and Flash.

2. The man of steel (2013)

At a very early age, a young man discovers that he has extraordinary powers and is not of this earth. It is so embarking on a journey to discover where he is and what has been sent to the earth. The hero in must emerge to prevent the world from suffering annihilation.

3. Batman: The dark knight rises (2012)

In this last installment of the trilogy The Dark Knight, Nolan, it’s been eight years since Batman vanished into the night what did it become in that instant, from hero to fugitive. However, in order to save gotham city from the kingdom of lawlessness that has imposed the quietly ironic, and the group’s terrorist Bane, Batman will have to come out of exile once and for all.

4. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins. However, the last thing that is lost is the hope and, for one last time, the Avengers are brought together to try to reverse the catastrophic actions of Thanos and restore the balance of the universe.

5. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

A young Peter Parker (Tom Holland), who made his debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his new identity as Spider-Man. Excited for the events that he lived with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and remains under the gaze of his mentor, Tony Stark ( Robert Downey Jr.). However, their plans of tranquility are disrupted when The Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain threatening everything that Peter loves.

6. Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme (2016)

After a car accident that puts in risk his life and career, the neurosurgeon Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) discovers a powerful magic in a place known as Kamar-Taj: the first line of battle against dark forces bent on destroying our reality.

7. Captain America: The first avenger (2011)

After volunteering to participate in an experimental program that converted him into the super-soldier known as Captain America; Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) join forces with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) to defeat the evil organization HYDRA, which is led by the villain Red Skull.

We hope that after reading this extensive list, you will be ready to start a marathon of movies of superheroes. Whether it’s a day by day or all in a single weekend, these stories deserve to be revived or view for the first time.

Tell us on our networks for what you’re going to start.