Anastasia Karanikolaou, a friend of Kylie Jenner, forgets the quarantine and celebrates her birthday

With 23 years the young model celebrated her birthday and forget to keep the healthy distance in your party

Anastasia Karanikolaou he was born on June 9, 1997, today the sexy friend Kylie Jenner celebrating its 23rd birthday. It is noteworthy that in spite of the quarantine by a coronavirus-the model celebrated her birthday with a fun meeting and was attended by many of his friends in that party.

In the image no is keeping the social distancing, and all pose with a sweater that is stamped with the number 23 as part of the dress of birthdays to celebrate with Anastasia Karanikolaou.

For this festivity, the young man has made a tremendous change of look and has ceased to be blonde to have hair in a shade of chocolate. It should be noted that the young model and entrepreneur has a dream that hopes his fans are able to comply: “23 years around the sun 💕 My birthday wish is that you please go out and vote today.”

Like Kylie Jenner and other young celebrities as Taylor Swift, Anastasia Karanikolaou you are trying to generate consciousness in their followers to engage in the political process of their country.

It seems that the sexy blonde is now only memory from when he was only 22 years of age.