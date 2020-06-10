Cate Blanchett had an accident with a chainsaw

The actress suffered a scare that will remain as an anecdote, during the quarantine period. Cate Blanchett told that she suffered an accident with a chainsaw in his housein the south of England.

The Australian actress awarded with two Oscar awards in 2005 and 2014, for their roles in “The Aviator” (2004) and “Blue Jasmine” (2013), revealed the situation during a conversation with his countryman and former prime minister of Australia, Julia Gillard in one of the last chapters of Sundays with Catea podcast that mostly is about their movies and projects.

“I’m fine. I had a small accident with the chainsaw yesterday, that sounds very, very exciting, but it was not so”, he said Cate Blanchett about the bad time that he lived with his family. Apart from the small cut on the head, I’m fine,” he said, without explaining what he was doing with the device at the time of the accident.

Gillard, who headed the Australian government from 2010 to 2013, he joked: “Be careful with that chainsaw, has a head, very famous, and I don’t think that people like to see cuts in it.”

The interpreter, who lives with his family near the English locality of Tunbridge Wells, he also explained that during the confinement helped to study at home with their eldest son, whose examinations were postponed due to the pandemic by a coronavirus.

After that experience, the actress -who played Galadriel in the trilogy “The Lord of the rings”– ensures that it has a “huge respect” for teachers and believes that they should be better paid.

Blanchett, who is going through one of the stages most hectic of his career, will work with the directors James Gray and Adam McKay, two of the filmmakers most admired Hollywood contemporary, in the movies “Armageddon Times” and “Don’t Look Up”, respectively. These projects join other tapes that I had in the portfolio and the actress for the future: “The alley of the lost souls “ with Guillermo del Toro, and the adaptation of the video game “Borderlands” with Eli Roth at the front.

“Armageddon Time” is based on the experience of James Gray as a student of the school Kew-Forest School New York, a center that studied, by example, the president of the United States, Donald Trump. On the other hand, Blanchett will be part of the comedy of Netflix “Don’t Look Up” that is being prepared by Adam McKay with Jennifer Lawrence as a star and will tell the story of two mediocre astronomers, who, however, must face the difficult company to warn all of humanity that is approaching an asteroid that will destroy the planet.

Blanchett is one of the performers most respected in Hollywood with ribbons as “The curious case of Benjamin Button”, “Carol” and “Elizabeth”, in addition to integrating the Movie universe of Marvel (MCU) to play the villainess Hela, the goddess of death, sister of Thor and half-sister of Loki, in “Thor: Ragnarok”.

The Australian actress presented the last year’s tape “Where are you, Bernadette”for which he was nominated for the Golden Globe for best actress in a musical or comedy; and has recently released “Mrs. America“the miniseries feminist HBO starring also by Rose Byrne and Sarah Paulson they claimed the movement of the 70’s and delves into the profiles of the women most relevant of the time, and one of the strong draws of Amazon Prime Video.