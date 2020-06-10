Christopher Nolan added a historical event in an iconic scene from ‘Batman Begins’

Christopher Nolan, it was one of the most important directors of today and his step by the superhero genre was quite significant because it redefined not only the character of Batman but at the same genre to give it depth and seriousness to each of the characters, so much so that there is a reference to John F Kennedy in ‘Batman Begins’, something that very few noticed.

‘Batman Begins’ it was the first step for the rest of the character, this after the disastrous versions of Joel Schumacher, so he sought to show something totally different than what they had, and originally the brothers Wachowski they were going to direct this film, but preferred to focus on the second and third part of ‘Matrix’, so the work remained in the hands of Christopher Nolan.

Perhaps very few noticed that there is a reference to John F Kennedy in ‘Batman Begins’ and this you can see at the beginning of the movie, after the assailant who ended up with the life of the parents of Bruce Wayne got shot, this scene is exactly the same as what happened in 1963, where Lee Harvey Oswald got shot during the trial for the crime against John F Kennedy, something that Nolan practically copied, as in this scene you can see the flash of a camera, making reference to the famous photograph of this historic moment.

As we can see, the inspiration of Christopher Nolan not only is in the comics or other films of superheroes, also in a historical event, something that no one could have imagined to see in a superhero movie.