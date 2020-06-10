Ensure that Selena Gomez tried to commit suicide

Selena Gomez was admitted to the psychiatric hospital in 2018, and some sources revealed that it was for a suicide attempt related to Justin Bieber

It was in October 2018 when Selena Gomez was admitted to a mental health facility after suffering a nervous breakdown. While multiple sources and media related to this collapse emotional with a low level of white blood cells in the blood as a result of lupus, others more ensure that I was complete “nerve” and “depressed” by her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

It is known that Gomez has suffered from anxiety and emotional ups and downs for many years, and although there is no official information of what happened before he was admitted, some rumors claim that the reason why the actress and singer was taken to the psychiatric clinic was for a suicide attempt.

Rumors say that the actress tried to commit suicide during his nervous breakdown

“When the singer heard that Justin and Hailey were married, she thought it was a joke. When he discovered that it was true, this led to the limit. She pretended that it did not matter, but in reality, it mattered a lot. I was terribly depressed. We knew that she was going to hurt. Selena was very clear that his guy was to her, and when he saw that this was going to be married, she collapsed. All the other excuses of health that you have heard were just a cover to bring her back to the hospital.” said a source to Blind Gossip.

Sometime later, the interpreter Lose You To Love Me gave an update to his followers about his state of mental health:

“I think that we are better when we tell the truth. And this is my truth: last year, I was suffering mentally and emotionally, and I could not keep myself up to par. I could not keep a smile or think that it looked normal. And I felt all of the pain and anxiety I invaded once, and it was one of the most terrifying of my life.

I searched support and the doctors were able to give me a clear diagnosis. At the time I received that information, I felt equal parts terrified and relieved, terrified, obviously, because it lifted the veil, but relieved that I finally knew why I had suffered for so many years, depression and anxiety.

I’ve never had complete responses, awareness, or anything about this condition, so I began to face it head-on, as my mother taught me to face my fears and challenges when I was younger. I sought help, in fact, I sought the help I needed. I grew up. I spoke with many people who suffered from the same things.”, concluded.