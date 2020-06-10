Gigi Hadid and other famous donate their clothes to ‘Vogue UK’ for a good cause

The British edition of the magazine ‘Vogue’ has launched an initiative of solidarity is unprecedented. The editor-in-chief of the publication, Edward Enninful, has decided to auction off several items of clothing and accessories from luxury brands to raise funds for those organizations that have been and are at the front of the fight against the coronavirus.

An action that has counted with the collaboration of international models as Gigi and Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk or Candice Swanepoelthat have looked in their closets a special piece with the aim of achieving a greater levy for NHS Charities Together, the association of the National Health Service in the United Kingdom, and for the National Associaciation for the Advancement of Colored People, an entity that claims the rights of black people.

In the images released by ‘Vogue’, you can see Gigi, who appears with her partner Zayn Malik from behind, poses with the bag ‘Saddle’ Dior, Joan Smalls with a leather bag black Givenchy, Lily Aldridge with a precise black dress with feathers, Prada or Candice Swanepoel with the classic 2.55 Chanel. All the participants have been commissioned to be photographed with the items selected, thus achieving a snapshot very personal that have been included in the July issue of the journal.

Their photos in the home are so cheerful and their choices so personal, I hope that all will be encouraged to bid for and raise funds for these worthy causes

Edward Enninful

Editor-in-chief of ‘Vogue UK’

“I was excited to see how my own industry it has been recovered during the pandemic (…) I Am happy to disclose a galaxy of stars gateway self-photographed, in a spectacular style, and they wrote on pieces appraised in the July edition of the magazine. Their photos in the home are so cheerful and their choices so personal, I hope that all will be encouraged to bid for and raise funds for these worthy causes,” said Enninful.

The auction has begun today in the web page created especially for the occasion. A good opportunity to get the bag or garment favorite of these models. In addition, stakeholders also you can donate different amounts of economic to the two organizations from the same portal.

The models have been chosen garments special to auction them off and raise money for organizations fighting against the Covid-19