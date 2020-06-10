Goodbye Amber Heard! It is as well as an actress from ‘Gossip Girl’ could be seen as Mere in ‘Aquaman 2’

One of the biggest questions that have had fans of the Universe-Extended DC is if the actress Amber Heard you will return to the role of Mere, this after being made known to the stormy divorce with Johnny Depp, same that is still in the process and where it has been pointed out with multiple evidence of the physical abuse that she had the actress on the interpreter of Jack Sparrow, so it remains the doubt if it will come back to this paper or, if another actress will take her role, before this, fan art of Blake Lively as a Mere makes us think that well might be called to become this heroine.

‘Aquaman’ it has been one of the greatest hits by DC and Warner Bros. this after the criticism of productions such as ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ and ‘Justice League’, so that sought to give a toneless dark and more light to the public, something which was very well received, in addition to having one of the most beloved stars of Hollywood, Jason Momoa.

While the scandal which has been involved Amber Heard has left in doubt if he will return to take his place on the ‘Aquaman 2’, since a lot of people have asked Warner that this actress will not return to your paper, that after getting to know the physical and psychological violence against his then-partner Johnny Depp, and since then a large number of names have been around for this paper and now a fan art of Blake Lively as Merely presents us with another possibility.

Until the moment DC and Warner have not made known their position on this case, but maybe the request to remove the actress is not to be taken lightly and may take the decision to withdraw it, this to move a little closer to their public and to avoid loss to this universe.