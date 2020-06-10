Keanu Reeves appreciated to work on Toy Story 4

Known for his roles in action films such as “Speed” and “The Matrix”, to Reeves loved the character of Duke Caboom.

The actor Keanu Reeves, known for his roles in action films such as “Speed” and “The Matrix”, says that he appreciated work on “Toy Story 4” as the voice of the character Duke Caboom.

The animated character shares many similarities with the actor, which includes being Canadian and having an eternal love for the bicycle.

Described by Reeves as “a daredevil with a good heart”, Duke Caboom was a new addition to the franchise “Toy Story”, which has the voices of actors Tom Hanks and Tim Allen.

“What I appreciated and it was a great experience. I’ve always hoped that, regardless of gender or the creation of the world, of which it was part … stories which could also be used to entertain and that they had some kind of food from the story that, when you leave the theater, you have something to talk about and think about. Something that could return to us and I think that Duke Caboom and “Toy Story 4” will do that, “ he said.

“Caboom is full of love and is a showman. You want to entertain people and want to risk to people, only wants to entertain”, he added, about his character in the film.