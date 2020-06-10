Lady Gaga makes history on Billboard with “Chromatica”

Lady Gaga surprised the world with the release of his last album “Chromatica”, an album that signified their return to the dance-pop after experimenting with country, rock, and ballads in their recent work.

This return to their roots no doubt left him fruitful results to the flamboyant pop star, in a new week of the list Billboard, “Chromatica” debuted at the top of the list of albums with some huge sales for these times of pandemic, and the crisis facing the industry with respect to sales.

Are 274 thousand copies the who sold the sixth work of Lady Gaga in american territory, becoming the drive female with the best sales in a week and fifth in general so far this year, in addition to being the sixth album number one for the singer and the second best-selling debut, behind only “Born This Way” which took 1.141.000 copies in its release.

Another of the milestones is the quickly with the that Gaga managed to impose six of his works in the top of the Billboard 200: 9 years ago, and 2 days “Born This Way” it became his first album to reach the number one and with Chromatica robs the record-breaking Taylor Swift took 10 years and 9 months to do so.

With this Gaga enters the club of women with at least six albums in the number one rankingin the found Barbra Streisand with 11, Madonna 9 Janet Jackson with 7, and Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, all with 6.

In addition, several of their songs managed to get into the list of simple without being: “Sour Candy” entered into the position 33 and “Alice” in the 84while “Rain On Me” fell out of the 1 to 5 and Stupid Love re-entered in the position 40.

It is clear that “Chromatica” is a new commercial success for Lady Gaga, in addition to being praised by the professional criticism Will be that we will have his presence at the Grammy’s? We’ll see…