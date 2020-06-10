Rafaella, the daughter of Marbelle, radically changed the ‘look’

During the quarantine period various artists and celebrities have taken advantage of the time at home for a change of look. Even, some have tried with different cuts and even colors.
Rafaella Chavez, the daughter of Marbelle, has always been characterized by change of look, has worn her hair in different shades like brown and red. These days of quarantine, the young man decided to tinturarse the hair.
La hija dr Marbelle está muy rubia pic.twitter.com/KEYK1FzNPI
— Pille pues (@PuesPille) June 9, 2020
In their stories of Instagram, Rafaella showed that now wears his long hair in a shade of blond and said “Yellow”.
2019! ✨ wow! Este año fue maravilloso, tan lleno de aprendizajes, de lecciones, de momentos imperfectos como todo, pero sobre todo de mucha salud y tranquilidad. personas maravillosas como ustedes que me contagian de la energía tan bonita que tienen, desde un comentario, hasta estar un ratico presente por ahí, preguntarme cómo estoy, me llenan el alma. ✨✨✨✨ GRACIAS FAMILIA ❤️ y qué esté sea un año tan hermoso como el solo número 🤷🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️ Un año de bendiciones, de mucha prosperidad, de metas cumplidas, de reencuentros hermosos, de momentos en familia, de risas, de lecciones pero sobre todo de muchísima salud. ❤️🙏🏽 gócense la vida que es una sola! Ríanse, abrasen, amen hasta las costillas! Y aprovechen cada momentico con esas personas queridas, con la familia. ❤️ 2020!✨💥❤️🔥 Te espero con todas las ganas!!!