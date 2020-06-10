Rafaella, the daughter of Marbelle, radically changed the ‘look’

During the quarantine period various artists and celebrities have taken advantage of the time at home for a change of look. Even, some have tried with different cuts and even colors.

Rafaella Chavez, the daughter of Marbelle, has always been characterized by change of look, has worn her hair in different shades like brown and red. These days of quarantine, the young man decided to tinturarse the hair.

La hija dr Marbelle está muy rubia pic.twitter.com/KEYK1FzNPI — Pille pues (@PuesPille) June 9, 2020

In their stories of Instagram, Rafaella showed that now wears his long hair in a shade of blond and said “Yellow”.