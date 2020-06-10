So it would look like Blake Lively as Mera in Aquaman 2

Though Aquaman 2 plans to reach theaters in December of 2022, until the moment there are not many details about its production. That has circulated for several months is supposed to be the replacement Amber Heard as a Mere. It is for this reason that the fan arts no longer appear on the internet showing the actresses that could fill its place and so was the turn of the American Blake Lively.

From Instagram the artist Spdrmnkyxxiii shared a hypothetical illustration of Lively with the costume of the superheroine aqua underwater. In reality, the design does not change much, since only it has been chosen by exchanging the face of the actresses, and to give Lively red hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐏𝐃𝐑𝐌𝐍𝐊𝐘𝐗𝐗𝐈𝐈𝐈 (@spdrmnkyxxiii) on Jun 8, 2020 at 11:47am PDT

Blake Lively is no stranger to the world of superheroes, as in 2011 he starred along with Ryan Reynolds the ribbon of Green Lantern in the role of Carrie Farris.

But, why the insistence to replace to Amber Heard? The complaints were expressed, thanks to the legal problems the actress argues with Johnny Depp. However, it should be clear that such personal issues have not affected his official way of a contract with Warner Bros. Therefore, the actress remains a part of the DC Extended Universe.

A few weeks ago, there also emerged another fan art starring Emilia Clarke where was the face of Clarke in the body of the actress in the original. Who of the two histrionics it is better to use paper?

Aquaman 2 has a premiere scheduled for next December 18, 2022.