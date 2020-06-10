Taylor Swift: “No one should have to choose between their health and their voices heard”

The american singer, Taylor Swift, has been one of the celebrities that has been expressed, then that transcended the case of George Floyd. Due to his great heart and the philanthropy that characterized the singer of “Love Story” has not lost the time, and decided to channel their disagreement with the first on the list. It turns out, that Tay used his official account of Twitter to challenge the president of your country, Donald Trump.

It all started when the composer, responded to a tweet from the president, in which he asserted “ After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism throughout his presidency, do you have the gall to feign moral superiority before you threaten with violence? ‘When does the looting starts the shooting? You’ll vote in November”. This publication sparked a wave of comments because many of the followers were found to be in agreement with the singer.

Taylor Swift returned with all

After this statement that managed to capture over 600 thousand reactions on the social network of the bird blue, it was not until the afternoon of this Tuesday, that Taylor Swift he decided to return to the Internet with another great message to his followers. “ Racial injustice is deeply rooted in state and local governments, and changes SHOULD be made there . For policies to change, we need to elect people who fight against police brutality and racism of any kind,” she said.

In addition, attached to your posting on Twitter, an article written by Barack Obama, in which he claims that it is “a fascinating read about the policy change at the state and local level”. Tweet that was accompanied by a photograph, where they could see a mural in honor of George Floyd, the African-American who was murdered unjustifiably by a police officer mad. This was the second publication of the thread that shared the Tay, with its more than 86 million followers.

To end his campaign for humanitarian aid, Taylor Swift sentenced an absolute truth to persons of color, “we need to fight for voting by mail for the election of 2020. No one should have to choose between their health and that your voice is heard“. At the same time, in which he shared a link in which citizens can exercise their right to vote and to do it justice for all the innocent fallen.