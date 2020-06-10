The applauded way in which Angelina Jolie has decided to celebrate his 45 birthday

The actress of ‘Maleficent’ has decided to donate $200,000 to the Legal Defense Fund of the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) to support their work on the same day that he met 45 years ago.

“The rights do not belong to any group to give to another. Discrimination and impunity cannot be tolerated, explained, or justified. I hope that we can come together as Americans to address the deep structural errors in our society,” explained the actress in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

Angelina has spent this 45 birthday with their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, who have the tradition of doing something together to surprise your mother. Meanwhile, the ex-husband of the actress, Brad Pitt has been seen at a protest in Los Angeles on Wednesday.