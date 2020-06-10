The figures of the music industry are demanding the repeal of the statute 50-A of New York

Many companies and artists of the music industry have signed a letter asking governor Andrew Cuomo and members of the Legislature of the state of New York to repeal the law of secret police “50-A” of New York.

Digital Music News obtained a copy of the message of opposition to a 50-To firmly drafted, addressed to governor Cuomo, majority leader New York state Senate, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and the president of the New York state Assembly, Carl Heastie.

In the opening, the letter stated that its signers are in mourning “for the murder of George Floyd and the unnecessary loss of so many lives of black before yours”, before declaring that the first step to hold accountable “those who violate the oath to protect and serve” is having access to your disciplinary records.

According to Section 50-A of the Civil Rights law of New York, the disciplinary records of police officers, firefighters and some other public servants “will be treated as confidential and will not be subject to inspection or review without the express written consent” of the employee in question.

Alternatively, the disciplinary documents may be inspected or reviewed following a court order, in accordance with the legislation of Civil Rights. 50-A became law in the 1970s.

After the death of George Floyd, it came to light that Derek Chauvin, the official Minneapolis police that he knelt on the neck of Floyd for more than eight minutes, had been the subject of 18 formal complaints while he was with the MPD.

Finally, the short letter transmitting that its signatories seek an appeal of an absolute 50-A, in opposition to a variation up-to-date: “it is Not enough to reduce the 50-To; this rock in the path of righteousness has stood in the way for too long and must be crushed completely “.

A large number of artists from high-profile, including Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, The Jonas Brothers and Lizzo, lent their signatures to the message. In addition, companies and organizations, such as ASCAP, Atlantic Records, Def Jam Records and the three major record companies rallied behind the cause.

The legislators of the state of New York are ready to vote on the repeal 50-A as early as this afternoon, and governor Cuomo has indicated that he will sign the legislation.