The reference dictionary in the US is going to change your definition of racism

The coffin with the remains of George Floyd enters the church the Fountain of Praise in Houston, Texas, on June 9, 2020. Photo: AFP.

George Floyd, the citizen, African-American whose death at the hands of a white police officer caused protests against police brutality and racism in the united States and around the world, was fired Tuesday at a funeral in Houston by his family and by religious and political leaders.

Politicians, activists, civil rights, athletes, and actors flocked to the church of the Fountain Praise, which received the coffin in golden for the last public ceremony of farewell to Floyd, whose death at the age of 46 sparked the mobilizations more important in the united States since the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968.

In a recorded message from his home, where it is held by the containment measures against the coronavirus, the candidate to the White House to the democrats, Joe Biden, stated that it was time for the “racial justice”.

“No child should have to ask the questions that so many black children have been asking for generations: ‘why, why was dad?’”, he added the former vice-president of Barack Obama.

On a related note: Bail of$ 1 million in the US for police accused of killing George Floyd

The family of Floyd, who decided to wear white for the ceremony, entered the church with surgical masks and escorted from the reverend Al Sharpton, a civil rights activist who will be in charge of the main religious discourse of the tribute.

The seating capacity was limited to 500 to allow for a greater distance due to the coronavirus.

The veteran congressman from Texas Al Green said during the ceremony that George Floyd “changed the world”. “We’re going to make the world know that he made a difference,” added the legislator.

On Monday, about 6,000 people came to the visitation. Visitors came to the remains crossing herself and others is inclined by placing one knee on the floor, a sign that he was born as a protest against the police brutality against the black population.

“That’s enough now,” he told the AFP Shiara DeLoach, a resident of Houston. “There have to be changes. Everyone has to be treated equal,” he added.

After the ceremony, the remains of Floyd will be moved in a carriage to a graveyard in the south of Houston, where she will be buried next to his mother.

A dozen democratic lawmakers, led by the speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, and the minority leader of the Senate, Chuck Schumer, knelt Monday in silence on the Congress to pay homage to Floyd.

In addition, they announced a series of measures to reform the police and deal with a litany of cases of black men being unarmed, died at the hands of the police when arrested.

This announcement came after the end of the week the authorities of Minneapolis announced that they are going to dismantle and restructure the police.

The bill introduced by democrats in both chambers seeks to make it easier to prosecute police officers accused of abuse –banning some practices, such as placing the knee in the neck of a detainee–, rethinking also the process of recruitment and training of agents.

However, it is not clear the support of a project of this kind in the Senate –dominated by republicans– and also how what would the president Donald Trump who must sanction the act.

Trump condemned the death of Floyd, but criticized the demonstrators and reiterated its support to the police.

This Tuesday called it a “mounting” the images show two officers who pushed an elderly man who was protesting against the death of Floyd in Buffalo, New York, a few images that sparked outrage in the public opinion.

The agent charged by the death of Floyd, the white police officer Derek Chauvin, which was filmed by pressing your knee against the neck of the deceased for more than eight minutes, he stood before a court Monday.

The office of the prosecutor established a bond of one million dollars, whereas Chauvin presented a risk of absconding. The next hearing will be on the 29th of June.

Chauvin faces charges of second-degree murder and third-degree and involuntary manslaughter, with a penalty of up to 40 years.

The other three cops involved, all fired and arrested like Chauvin, has already appeared before the court last week on charges of complicity in the death of Floyd, arrested for allegedly buying cigarettes with a $ 20 bill is fake.

Source: AFP.