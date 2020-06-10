‘The Simpsons’ lead the list of the titles most sought after Disney Plus

Although we all know that for a long time ‘The Mandalorian’ was the baby loved Disney Plus, the time at home led to the subscribers to get new favorites on the platform. Although they have not had many new releases, you have to admit the service streaming Disney has a lot of material to have the whole family entertained for quite some time.

One of those titles that have content to throw to the roof, it’s ‘The Simpsons’. The series of animated comedy that came to Disney Plus after the agreement with 20th Century Fox, has positioned itself as the title most sought after in the service; and it should not surprise us.

The success of FOX has 30 full seasons and had never been exclusively on a platform streaming until I came to Disney Plus. All the episodes were released just when the service premiered in November, but in three months of quarantine, the subscribers got the motivation to catch up.

However, sources reveal the growing popularity of the series in the service, for the last few days, because Disney Plus finally fixed the aspect ratio of the first seasons of the series. This was a frustration latent in the spectators, especially because it claimed that many of the jokes were on the outside of the frame.

The petition of the subscribers was heard by the company of the mouse, which is supposed to increase the viewings of the series within the service.

Next on the list are titles such as ‘Moana’, ‘Frozen 2’ –additions to the platform included the lists more “early” than agreed upon, by the alienation that came with the pandemic, ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’, ‘Jessie’ –the series of Disney Channel, starring Debby Ryan and the late Cameron Boyce–, ‘Frozen’, ‘Toy Story 4’, ‘Maggie Simpson in The Longest Daycare,’ and ‘Onward’ –the most recent addition–.