The synopsis of Godzilla vs. Kong reveals why they fight the monsters

The new synopsis for Godzilla vs Kong reveals what makes the two iconic monsters meet for the first time before their showdown epic.

According to the synopsis, while Monarch tries to keep humanity under control while working with the Titans to create “a prosperous future”, other forces want to use the creatures for purposes less noble. In terms of the characters of the title, both Godzilla as King Kong will investigate “seismic activity strange” in Skull Island.

In Godzilla vs Kong, the two legendary beings will fight to see who is the king of the monsters. A battle that will with everything to his step. That also will culminate in the monstruoverso that began in 2014.

New synopsis of the film:

“In a new world where the man and the monster now coexist, Monarch should lead the way towards a prosperous future together with the Titans, keeping mankind under control. However, the rival factions that want to manipulate the Titans for war, they begin to appear under the appearance of a conspiracy ominous, threatening to end all life on the planet. Meanwhile, in the Skull Island, the strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike. This starts the conflict between them.”

Directed by Adam Wingard and written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, Godzilla vs Kong is starring Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian TyreeHenry. The film hits theaters on November 20, 2020.

Is there a desire to see the film? It is clear that Godzilla vs Kong will be the most epic that we’ll see in theaters next year.