Trump and his daughter Tiffany who fails to send

While Trump was threatening to use public force to address the protests that erupted across the United States after the murder of the African-American George Floyd at the hands of four police officers, one of his daughters made something that seemed impossible. Tiffany Trump, the only daughter of his second marriage to actress Marla Maples, rebelled. The young man posted on his account of Instagram a black image to join the movement #BlackoutTuesday that was promoted on social networks as a protest against racism. Immediately the publication was widely replicated, taking into account that it was the only member of the family Trump in support of the motion.

Known as the “Trump forgotten”. Grew up to 4000 kilometers of his father on the west coast of the United States after he divorciara of her mother when she had just turned 5 years old. Unlike his brethren, he had no greater role in the presidential campaign of his father in 2016. Except for a few appearances sporadic, Tiffany has stayed away from the public sphere. Of equal way, they also do not have a position in the Trump Organization, 25 years old, age in which Ivanka, Donald Jr, and Eric were already working in the family business.

The distance of Tiffany in front of her father’s family has given to all kinds of comments. Madeleine Westerhout, the former advisor to the White House, told reporters that Trump doesn’t like to have their pictures taken with Tiffany, because, according to him, he suffers from overweight. He said, moreover, that the president of the United States is not even able to recognize it from far away. Last year, when Trump was activated an SMS service to send automatic messages to all the citizens of your country, jokes were stating that for the first time Tiffany was going to receive a message from their father in the cell.

If this were not enough, his relationship with the young Michael Boulos, the son of billionaire Lebanese Massad Moulos, has sparked rumors that it is not very well seen by his father. Even though he was born in Houston, a great part of the business of his family is in the middle east. The couple met two years ago during a vacation in Mykonos where they both agreed on a summer club of the actress Lindsay Lohan, who submitted them. Since that time the chemistry was immediate. The couple was photographed for the first time in September of 2018 during an official ceremony at the White House, in the company of Trump, who was permissive and friendly.

However, the behavior of the young has changed since his father is the president of the United States. Previously your publications on Instagram showed with their friends at parties in Los Angeles. Currently displays soberer supporting social causes and sharing some moments as much as with his mother as with his father’s family. This is what he did last year when he accompanied his father and brothers to an official trip to London.

The young Tiffany, who studied at the Marymount High School of Los Angeles, the same school where they graduated the Kardashian, she graduated as a lawyer in the past month of may of the University of Georgetown. The ceremony was virtual because of the pandemic COVID-19. Donald Trump is not left with the urge to congratulate his daughter and did so using a trill where she expressed, “Congratulations to my daughter, Tiffany, graduating in law in Georgetown. Great student, great school. Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. I’m proud of you, Tiff!”. However, the trill was given four days after the ceremony of the degree.